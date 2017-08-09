LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky jury has recommended a 60-year prison sentence for a man who killed a Pakistani immigrant in a road rage shooting in 2015.

Media reports say Christopher McCullum faced life in prison after being found guilty Tuesday of killing 41-year-old Mukhtar Ahmad as they drove down Interstate 71.

Testifying Wednesday in Louisville in the sentencing phase of trial, a tearful McCullum told jurors he was not in his right mind when he fired the shots in the stranger’s car.

Defense attorney Josh Hartman asked jurors to recommend a 20-year sentence, saying his client deserved punishment but was a non-violent man lost to drug and alcohol abuse.

But Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Doug Meisel asked for a life sentence.

McCullum was convicted of murder, wanton endangerment and tampering with evidence.