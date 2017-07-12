Sen. Lindsey Graham said Wednesday that President Trump’s comments on North Korea have drawn a “red line” with the country.

“President Trump has basically drawn a red line saying that he’ll never allow North Korea to have an ICBM missile that can hit America, with a nuclear weapon on top. He’s not going to contain the threat. He’s going to stop the threat,” Mr. Graham, South Carolina Republican, said on CBS News.

Mr. Trump said Tuesday that he would respond with “fire and fury” if North Korea continues to provoke the U.S. into possible nuclear war.

Mr. Graham said it’s “absolutely” a possibility that there could be war between the countries.

“There are two scenarios where we would go to war with North Korea. If they attack Guam, or some other American interest, or our allies. Or if they tried to keep developing an ICBM with a nuclear weapon on top to try and hit the homeland, we would act,” Mr. Graham said.

A statement from North Korea’s state-run media outlet responded to the heated rhetoric by saying they would turn the U.S. into “the theater of nuclear war” if they are attacked.