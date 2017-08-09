ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico commissioners have decided to keep a policy declaring Bernalillo County an immigrant-friendly community despite threats from U.S. Justice Department to defund so-called sanctuary cities.

Bernalillo is New Mexico’s most populous county and includes the city of Albuquerque. The county’s Board of Commissioners passed the immigrant friendly resolution in March as a symbolic gesture, and to prevent county dollars and personnel from being used to investigation anyone’s immigration status or arrest individuals based on their immigration status, unless required to do so by law.

Commissioner Wayne Johnson proposed repealing the resolution and granting the Department of Justice access to county-operated detention facilities. Only Johnson voted in favor of the proposal Tuesday night.