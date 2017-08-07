FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - The New England Patriots are sending former defensive tackle Vince Wilfork into retirement.

The defending NFL champions are holding a news conference to say goodbye to the player who helped them win two Super Bowls. He played in New England for 11 seasons and was named to five Pro Bowls.

He signed with the Houston Texans in 2015 and played his last two years there. His final game came against the Patriots in the playoffs in January, when he was cheered by the New England fans as the final seconds ticked off the clock.

The 6-foot-2, 325-pound lineman announced his retirement in a barbeque commercial earlier this week. He finishes his career with 559 tackles, 26 passes defensed, 16 sacks, four forced fumbles and three interceptions.

