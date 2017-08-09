The FBI executed a search warrant and raided the home of Paul Manafort, the former campaign chairman for President Trump, a spokesman for his attorney confirmed Wednesday.

The raid, which reportedly occurred late last month, comes amid the ongoing special counsel investigation into Russian meddling in the presidential election and any possible coordination with members of the Trump campaign.

“FBI agents executed a search warrant at one of Mr. Manafort’s residences,” said Jason Maloni, a spokesman for Mr. Manafort’s attorney Reginald Brown. “Mr. Manafort has consistently cooperated with law enforcement and other serious inquiries and did so on this occasion as well.”

The Washington Post first reported the raid, saying it was carried out by FBI agents working with Special Counsel Robert Mueller. The Post reported that the raid occurred on July 26 and that agents seized various documents and other materials from Mr. Manafort’s Alexandria, Virginia, home.