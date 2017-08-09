CHESTER, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania woman has been sentenced to prison under a law created to prosecute those who illegally buy guns for others.

The Daily Times reports (http://bit.ly/2uFTaD9 ) 36-year-old Vikki Towns-Perez will face a maximum of 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to felony counts of selling a firearm to an ineligible transferee.

Prosecutors say Towns-Perez, whose name is also spelled “Vicki” in court records, sold nine weapons to her nephew in Chester between 2012 and 2013 for about $200 each. Her nephew was shot and killed in April 2015.

District Attorney Jack Whelan said Tuesday five of the guns recovered were used in felony crimes.

Towns-Perez’ attorney says her client is hoping to move on and make “major changes” in her life.

___

Information from: Delaware County Daily Times, http://www.delcotimes.com