NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) - The Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport says Elite Airlines had delayed starting service there.

WAVY reports (http://bit.ly/2kNdpLi) that Elite had intended to start flying to the New York City area in March. But the airport said Elite has postponed its plan.

The airport said Elite made the decision “due to the continuing negative and inaccurate headlines which are preventing the introduction of this new brand properly to our community.”

In December, Elite had said it would start flying from Virginia’s Peninsula to airports in Newark, New Jersey and Long Island. The airline also said it was considering adding more flights to Florida in the future.

