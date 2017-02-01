GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - The Green Bay Packers and promoter Live Nation have confirmed the ‘Piano Man’ will perform at Lambeau Field in June.

Billy Joel’s concert is scheduled for Saturday, June 17. Live Nation says ticket prices will range from $49.50 to $139.50. Tickets go on sale to the general public Feb. 10.

The Packers say it will be Joel’s only live concert appearance in Wisconsin this year and his first in Green Bay. The team plans to make the performer an official team shareholder.

Joel plays one show a month at Madison Square Garden where he’s sold out every show from January 2014 through December.

