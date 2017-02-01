BOSTON (AP) - Boston College coach Steve Addazio thinks running back A.J. Dillon could be the best player ever recruited by the Eagles.

Dillon was the No. 1 player in New England, and he would help an offense that has struggled. He was coached by former BC captain Paul Zukauskas, who was a seventh-round pick of the Cleveland Browns.

Other things to know:

Top 25 Class: No

Best in class: A.J. Dillon, RB, Connecticut.

Best of the rest: Caleb Stoneburner, a 6-foot-4 receiver from Dublin, Ohio, who is the brother of NFL tight end Jake Stoneburner.

Late addition: QB Matt McDonald

One that got away: LB T.J. Gardner

How they’ll fit in: BC struggled on offense the past two seasons despite a potent defense. Eleven of the 20 signees are on offense, including quarterbacks E.J. Perry and Tate Haynes.

For the full list: http://www.bceagles.com/news/2017/1/31/football-2017-national-signingday.aspx

