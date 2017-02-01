Chances are, if you have a Twitter account, you’ve seen President Trump’s sometimes flat-out ridiculous and oddly timed tweets.

Well, if you think he will continue to tweet during the Super Bowl, you will have an opportunity to place a bet on it.

According to Sports Betting Experts, Trump’s Super Bowl tweets have some lines. Here are some of the bets you can place.

Trump tweets during Super Bowl from kickoff to final whistle?

Over 1.5: -150, Under 1.5: +120

Over 1.5: -150, Under 1.5: +120 Trump tweets between 12:01 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. Eastern on Feb. 5? Over 7.5: -150, Under 7.5: +120

Will Trump congratulate the Super Bowl winning team on Twitter before 11:59 p.m. Eastern on Feb. 5? Yes: -125, No: +105

Will Trump mention “Matt Ryan” or “Tom Brady” on Twitter before 11:59 p.m. Eastern on Feb. 5? Yes: -120, No: +100

Will Trump mention “Bill Belichick” or “Dan Quinn” on Twitter before 11:59 p.m. Eastern on Feb. 5? Yes: -120, No: +100

Will Trump mention “Arthur Blank” or “Robert Craft” on Twitter before 11:59 p.m. Eastern on Feb. 5? Yes: -120, No: +100

Will Trump mention “Lady Gaga” on Twitter before 11:59 p.m. Eastern on Feb. 5? Yes: +120, No: -150

Sports Betting Experts is offering some other humorous betting lines, including total Dominos Pizza slices sold (over/under 11.5 million), total number of chicken wings sold on Sunday (over/under 120.5 billion) and whether or not Super Bowl LI will attract as many viewers as the O.J. Simpson 1995 white Bronco car chase (110 million).

