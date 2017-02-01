Chances are, if you have a Twitter account, you’ve seen President Trump’s sometimes flat-out ridiculous and oddly timed tweets.
Well, if you think he will continue to tweet during the Super Bowl, you will have an opportunity to place a bet on it.
According to Sports Betting Experts, Trump’s Super Bowl tweets have some lines. Here are some of the bets you can place.
- Trump tweets during Super Bowl from kickoff to final whistle?
Over 1.5: -150, Under 1.5: +120
- Trump tweets between 12:01 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. Eastern on Feb. 5? Over 7.5: -150, Under 7.5: +120
- Will Trump congratulate the Super Bowl winning team on Twitter before 11:59 p.m. Eastern on Feb. 5? Yes: -125, No: +105
- Will Trump mention “Matt Ryan” or “Tom Brady” on Twitter before 11:59 p.m. Eastern on Feb. 5? Yes: -120, No: +100
- Will Trump mention “Bill Belichick” or “Dan Quinn” on Twitter before 11:59 p.m. Eastern on Feb. 5? Yes: -120, No: +100
- Will Trump mention “Arthur Blank” or “Robert Craft” on Twitter before 11:59 p.m. Eastern on Feb. 5? Yes: -120, No: +100
- Will Trump mention “Lady Gaga” on Twitter before 11:59 p.m. Eastern on Feb. 5? Yes: +120, No: -150
Sports Betting Experts is offering some other humorous betting lines, including total Dominos Pizza slices sold (over/under 11.5 million), total number of chicken wings sold on Sunday (over/under 120.5 billion) and whether or not Super Bowl LI will attract as many viewers as the O.J. Simpson 1995 white Bronco car chase (110 million).