Former President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara will perform the coin flip at the Super Bowl this Sunday in Houston, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has announced.

Mr. Goodell said during a news conference Wednesday afternoon that he’s “honored” to have the Bushes participate in the coin toss ceremony before the Atlanta Falcons face the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium.

“President Bush 41 and Mrs. Bush, I approached them back in December and they were very enthusiastic about wanting to participate,” Mr. Goodell said, a local NBC News affiliate reported.

“Both of them had a little bit of set backs health-wise recently,” he said. “But we have heard from both of them and they’re excited and anxious to be here. So, like I said, we’re honored to have them.”

Mr. Bush, 92, was discharged Monday from Houston Methodist Hospital following a 12-day stay for an acute respiratory problem stemming from pneumonia. Mrs. Bush was also hospitalized during that time to be treated for bronchitis.

Super Bowl LI is set to air Sunday at 6 p.m. EST on Fox.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus