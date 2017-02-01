ATHENS, Ga. (AP) - Kirby Smart said he wanted the Bulldogs to be bigger, stronger and faster when he was hired as Georgia’s coach last year.

His second signing class, which includes six offensive linemen, addressed the request for bigger players.

Isaiah Wilson (6-7, 350), a five-star player from Brooklyn, New York, is one of seven players in Wednesday’s signing class listed as at least 300 pounds.

When he was hired last year, Smart said he wanted the Bulldogs to be bigger, stronger and faster. The first request also was addressed with offensive linemen Justin Shaffer (6-4, 350) of Ellenwood, Georgia, D’Marcus Hayes (6-6, 321) of Perkinston, Mississippi, Andrew Thomas (6-5, 338) of Lithonia, Georgia and Netori Johnson (6-4, 334), also from Ellenwood.

The Bulldogs added more size with defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (6-3, 301) from Decatur, Georgia.

There were no major surprises on what Smart called an “exciting, uneventful day.”

The class includes seven defensive backs, four wide receivers and quarterback Jake Fromm of Houston County High School in Warner Robins, Georgia. Smart said Fromm, who played in the U.S. Army All-America Bowl, will push Jacob Eason, who won the starting job as a freshman last season.

The class was No. 3 in 247sports.com’s composite national ranking. Smart said decisions by top juniors, including running backs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel, to return for their senior seasons helped build recruiting momentum.

Other things to know:

Top 25 Class. Yes

Best in class: Wilson and defensive back Richard LeCounte III were five-star recruits. LeCounte was a first-team All-America by USA Today and Parade magazine.

Best of the rest: There were 18 four-star signees, including Fromm and running back D’Andre Swift, from Philadelphia. Swift could make an immediate impact as a return specialist while waiting for a chance behind Chubb and Michel.

Late additions: Three defensive backs signed who had been undecided: Eric Stokes, from Eastside High School in Covington, Georgia; Ameer Speed, from Jacksonville, Florida; and the 26th signee, Latavious Brini, from Miami Gardens, Florida. Stokes was a state track champion as a sprinter.

One that got away: Defensive tackle Aubrey Solomon, of Leesburg, Georgia, signed with Michigan.

How they’ll fit in: Georgia needs immediate help on the offensive line after losing tackles Greg Pyke and Tyler Catalina and center Brandon Kublanow. There also is room for defensive backs to play immediately.

