A Harley-Davidson plant in Wisconsin canceled a visit planned by President Trump for fear of attracting protesters, CNN reported Tuesday, citing an unnamed source within the Trump administration.

“Trump had been scheduled to tour the factory Thursday where he also planned to sign executive orders related to American manufacturing,” CNN said, noting that the visit was not yet publicly announced but that a White House advance had been “on the ground in Milwaukee setting up for Trump’s planned visit to the factory[.]”

For its part, however, the motorcycle manufacturer denied in a statement released Tuesday that it ever had “a scheduled visit from the President this week at any of our facilities,” CNN reported.

