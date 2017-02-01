LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Lamar Jackson of Louisville is the Lexington Herald-Leader Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year by a record margin.

The Cardinals’ dual-threat sophomore was honored during Wednesday night’s sixth annual Bluegrass Sports Award banquet. Jackson’s record-breaking season earned numerous awards and he was the school’s first Heisman winner in a runaway vote.

His dominance continued in Sportsman balloting by sports media members statewide as Jackson was named on 150 of 157 ballots with 114 first-place votes. His 1,041-vote margin over former Kentucky guard Tyler Ulis is the largest in the award’s 36-year history, surpassing Triple Crown champion American Pharoah’s 897-vote margin over Wildcats men’s basketball coach John Calipari last year.

Former Jenkins High School basketball star Whitney Creech, Kentucky’s first player to surpass 5,000 career points, was third.

