CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) - Miami wanted speed in this recruiting class, and got plenty of it - on both sides of the ball.

Wide receivers Jeff Thomas and Mike Harley Jr. were among the top gets for the Hurricanes on Wednesday, along with junior-college cornerback Jhavonte Dean and freshman Trajan Bandy. Miami also added plenty of help on the offensive line, and picked up two quarterbacks in Cade Weldon and N’Kosi Perry.

Cade Weldon’s father Casey Weldon played at Florida State under Miami coach Mark Richt, when Richt was the offensive coordinator for the Seminoles.

Miami signed 24 players Wednesday, which leaves the Hurricanes room to add a few more - possibly as many as four - through transfers.

Other things to know: TE David Njoku left early for the NFL; his brother Evidence Njoku signed Wednesday with the Hurricanes. And the Hurricanes got a legacy recruit as well, with punter Zach Feagles - the son of Miami alum and 22-year NFL veteran Jeff Feagles - set to arrive and possibly take over the spot right away this fall.

Top 25 Class: Yes

Best in class: Jeff Thomas, WR, East Saint Louis, Illinois.

Best of the rest: D.J. Johnson, DE, Sacramento, California.; Navaughn Donaldson, OL, Miami; N’Kosi Perry, QB, Ocala, Florida.; DeeJay Dallas, ATH, Brunswick, Georgia.; Jhavonte Dean, CB, Homestead, Florida.

Late addition: Mike Harley Jr., WR, Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

One that got away: Trevon Grimes, WR, Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (chose Ohio State).

How they’ll fit in: The Hurricanes’ roster took serious hits after last season. QB Brad Kaaya left early for the NFL, backup running backs Joe Yearby (NFL) and Gus Edwards (transferring) are gone and defensive back Corn Elder provided the leadership on that side of the ball. Cade Weldon or N’Kosi Perry - both freshman quarterbacks - may be the pick to replace Kaaya, and Weldon being an early enrollee may help his chances.

