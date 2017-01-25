The pro-life movement is thrilled with the nomination of federal appellate Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, saying President Trump fulfilled his campaign promise to appoint a pro-life justice to the bench.

Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the Susan B. Anthony List, said Judge Gorsuch is an “exceptional choice” to fill the seat left by the late Justice Antonin Scalia.

“In nominating Judge Gorsuch, President Trump has kept his promise to nominate only pro-life judges to the Supreme Court,” Ms. Dannenfelser said.

She said there is evidence to suggest Judge Gorsuch will be a strong pro-life justice. She pointed to his decisions on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit, siding with religious organizations against a government order mandating contraception and abortifacient coverage.

“Judge Gorsuch is a distinguished jurist with a strong record of protecting life and religious liberty, as evidenced by his opinions in the Hobby Lobby and Little Sisters of the Poor cases, and in his doctoral dissertation in which he wrote that ‘human life is fundamentally and inherently valuable,’” Ms. Dannenfelser said.

Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life of America, said Mr. Trump continues “to fulfill campaign promises at breakneck speed.”

“A strict constitutionalist and firm supporter of religious freedom and liberties dictated by the Founding Fathers, Judge Gorsuch is an excellent replacement for the late Justice Scalia, and one who has the potential to leave a powerful legacy,” Ms. Hawkins said.

Grazie Pozo Christie, policy advisor for The Catholic Association, said Judge Gorsuch is poised to “follow Justice Scalia as a fair and impartial defender” of the Constitution.

“In nominating Judge Neil Gorsuch, Mr. Trump makes good on one of his most important campaign promises: to nominate a fitting replacement for the late, great Justice Scalia,” Ms. Christie said.

Carl Anderson, Supreme Knight of the Knights of Columbus, encouraged the Senate to confirm Judge Gorsuch’s appointment without delay.

“It is hard to imagine a better, and more qualified, candidate,” Mr. Anderson said. “The Senate should swiftly confirm Judge Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.”

