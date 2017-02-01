A four-star junior college defensive tackle expected to contribute right away is among the highlights of coach Gary Andersen’s third recruiting class at Oregon State.

Craig Evans, a 6-foot-3, 305-pound four-star prospect out of Arizona Western College also had offers from Arkansas, Colorado, Ole Miss and Kentucky but selected the Beavers back in December.

He posted a video on Twitter that proclaimed “Beaver Nation! Stand up!”

Evans was recruited by Andersen when he was coach of Wisconsin, but academic issues got in the way. Andersen stayed in touch when Evans went to Michigan State and then to junior college.

“I think he won’t miss a beat with the kids we have in the program,” Oregon State defensive line coach Chad Kauha’aha’a said.

The Beavers finished 4-8 last season, including a 34-24 victory over Oregon in the final regular-season game that snapped an eight-game losing streak in the Civil War.

Other things to know:

Top 25 Class: No.

Best in class: WR Isaiah Hodgins from Walnut Creek, California. Hodgins, who selected the Beavers over Oregon and Nebraska, is already enrolled. Hodgins originally committed to Washington State, but a visit to Corvallis changed his mind. His dad, James, played under Oregon State assistant Dave Baldwin at San Jose State.

Best of the rest: The Beavers were able to nab two running backs out of Texas, BJ Baylor out of Wharton and Calvin Tyler out of Beaumont. Recalling Oregon State history, the Beavers have had luck before with a running back from Texas: Jacquizz Rodgers. Oregon State also got three local in-state recruits: defensive tackle Josh Bowcut and safety David Morris from Sherwood, and outside linebacker Travis Mackay of Portland’s Central Catholic.

Late addition: Three-star linebacker Kesi Ah-Hoy, who had previously committed to Hawaii. Andersen and his coaches got help landing Ah-Hoy from a fellow recruit from Hawaii, safety Charles Watson.

One that got away: Safety Juliano Falaniko of American Samoa signed with USC.

How they’ll fit in: Andersen said there were two major targets in the class, defensive backs and wide receivers. The Beavers signed three cornerbacks and four safeties. In addition to Hodgins, Oregon State also brought in Tino Allen from Belle Glade, Florida, Champ Flemings from Altadena, California, and Kolby Taylor from Chandler, Arizona.

___

For the full list: http://static.osubeavers.com/custompages/17signingday/

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus