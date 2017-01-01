A clearly disgruntled Russell Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback, took to Facebook Live to discuss his frustrations with the early actions of President Trump.

“We go to the LAX Airport, and there’s people all over the place fighting for their lives and protesting,” Wilson said. “All the protests that have gone on through the African-American community, through obviously the Muslim community too, if we’re going to be a nation that says we’re equal, we have to be equal — obviously being smart, all that kind of stuff. But you also have to be able to treat people fairly. You have to love everyone. And I know from even my own faith, the Christian faith, we still have to love everybody. We still have to. No matter what our issues are, we still have to find ways to love people and care for people.

“And so I think that’s the thing that’s been crazy already. I don’t know if [Trump’s] even going to be able to last four years, in my opinion. You don’t want to wish bad upon anybody, because if he doesn’t last four years, that means that something went wrong. So hopefully nothing goes wrong any more than what it’s already doing. But it’s just been a crazy 10 days already.”

Wilson revealed that he voted for Hillary Clinton, and even said that he wanted former President Barack Obama to return to office after growing a new appreciation for what he had done in the past.

“Despite anybody’s political issues or views, everybody has a right to choose who they want to vote for, but this thing’s getting out of hand,” Wilson said. “It’s getting out of hand, people. … When you think about, it’s only been what, two weeks? Or even less? We’ve got to attack this issue here. When you think about all the negativity that’s happened within a 10-day period or however many days it’s been, it’s already too much. It’s already crazy. It’s already affecting people’s hearts and souls and lives in such a negative way, in my opinion.

“Now you kind of recognize that people’s feelings are getting hurt, people’s lives getting changed, people are getting sent back or not let in back home to see their families for reasons that may not be worthy. Just because you believe in something or you’re from a certain place doesn’t mean that you’re a bad person.”

