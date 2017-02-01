HOUSTON (AP) - The Latest on NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s pre-Super Bowl news conference (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

The NFL says Mexico City will host a regular-season game between the Raiders and the New England Patriots in 2017.

The date and time of the game will be announced later.

The Raiders also played in Mexico last season, beating the Houston Texans in November before a sellout crowd of more than 75,000.

Raiders owner Mark Davis has said he wants to move the team from Oakland to Las Vegas.

___

1:25 p.m.

Former President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara, will handle the pregame coin toss at the Super Bowl.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says Wednesday that the former First Couple recently were released from Houston Methodist Hospital, where the nation’s 41st president received treatment for pneumonia for more than two weeks.

The former president is 92.

He often attends games of the Houston Texans, whose stadium hosts this Sunday’s championship game between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons.

___

1:15 p.m.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says the league has not made a determination about Las Vegas as the host of a team for the league.

Goodell is speaking to reporters on Wednesday at his annual news conference ahead of the Super Bowl, and a few early questions were related to the Raiders’ plan to move from Oakland to Las Vegas.

Goodell says there is “a great deal of work to be done” before that move could happen and that, in general, franchise “relocations are painful.”

He also says the NFL needs to “make sure” there is a “fine line” between team sports gambling and the NFL. Goodell adds that he does not think a casino could own an NFL team.

___

