CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina coach Larry Fedora spent this recruiting season building an offensive line.

Fedora on Wednesday announced the Tar Heels’ 20-man class of incoming freshmen, a borderline Top 25 group that includes five four-star prospects as evaluated by 247sports.com.

The best of those might be offensive guard Jonah Melton, a native of nearby Mebane who the recruiting service ranks as the ninth-best at his position in the nation. North Carolina signed five offensive linemen and Fedora says it’s “not easy to do, to go out and find five quality guys.”

Fedora says the Tar Heels had no quarterbacks in their class because Mitch Trubisky’s decision to enter the NFL draft early came too late to land a quality replacement, but that will be a focus of next year’s class.

In addition to Trubisky, UNC’s top two tailbacks, three top receivers and two seniors from the offensive line are gone. The other pressing need was in the secondary, and this class includes four defensive backs.

___

Other things to know:

Top 25 Class: On the bubble.

Best in class: Melton, a lifelong UNC fan who missed his senior season after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in April 2016.

Best of the rest: DE Jake Lawler, ATH C.J. Cotman, DT Xach Gill.

Late addition: CB Dazz Newsome picked North Carolina on Wednesday after previously being committed to Maryland.

One that got away: The Tar Heels would’ve liked to have WR Sage Surratt join his brother - QB Chazz Surratt signed here last year - but the Parade All-American picked Wake Forest.

How they’ll fit in: Fedora says the two running backs in this class - Antwuan Branch and Michael Carter - have “got to come in here and play for us” right away and “they don’t have a choice, do they?” Carter enrolled early while Branch will arrive after he graduates from high school in Tennessee. Starter Elijah Hood entered the NFL draft early while T.J. Thorpe exhausted his eligibility.

___

For the full list: www.goheels.com

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus