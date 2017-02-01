WILLISTON, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont dog will appear alongside New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in an ad that’s set to air during the Super Bowl.

The 5-year-old boxer named Jack filmed the ad with Brady for technology company Intel outside of Boston last year.

NECN reports that in the ad set to air Feb. 5, the dog wakes up with Brady, who later beats the dog to a fallen pancake. The ad tells viewers that the new Intel technology makes “anything look epic.”

Owner Nina Daniel, of Starksboro, says she is “so proud” of Jack. The dog has been training at Show Me The Biscuit in Williston since it was a puppy and has appeared in several television commercials.

