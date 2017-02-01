Wyoming coach Craig Bohl says success on the field has helped the Cowboys become more successful in recruiting.

Coming off a season that saw Wyoming win the Mountain West Conference Mountain Division and earn its first bowl game berth since 2011, Bohl on Wednesday announced the signing of 24 recruits in a class that he termed “exceptional.”

After finishing 2-10 in 2015, Wyoming rebounded last year to finish 8-6, beating two ranked teams at home and hosting the Mountain West championship game, which the Cowboys lost to San Diego State.

The winning season, fans storming the field after a big win and the bowl game all helped to attract quality recruits, Bohl said.

“What they saw was what they wanted to be a part of,” he said.

Other things to know:

Best in class: LB Davon Wells-Ross was ranked by some recruiting services as among the top 10 overall recruits in the state of Nebraska.

Best of the rest: OL Keegan Cryder was ranked by 247 Sports as the No. 19 overall recruit in the state of Colorado.

Staying together: Bohl landed two sets of high school teammates. DB Keyon Blankenbaker and WR Jared Scott played together at Oak Park-River Forest High School in Oak Park, Illinois, and LB Ryan Gatoloai-Faupula and DL Victor Jones were classmates at Inderkum High School in Sacramento, California.

Growing players: 23 of the recruits are from the high school ranks; only one is a transfer from another college. Bohl said his program emphasizes developing promising players into championship-caliber players over time.

How they’ll fit in: Bohl was pleased with how diversified the class was with five offensive linemen, three wide receivers, two running backs, a tight end, a quarterback, four defensive linemen, three defensive backs, two linebackers, a punter and a long snapper.

