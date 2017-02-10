RUSTON, La. (AP) - Louisiana Tech running back Jaqwis Dancy says he’s been informed that cancer treatments he’s been receiving since last fall have been successful.

Diagnosed with Stage 3 Hodgkin’s lymphoma last October, Dancy says “it felt amazing” to hear on Thursday night that he was cancer-free. He says his biggest goal now is to return to playing for the Bulldogs.

Dancy, a sophomore from Junction City, Arkansas, has been undergoing chemotherapy at St. Jude’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. He is scheduled for a couple more rounds of radiation aimed at ensuring no cancer cells are detected.

Dancy played in 13 games as a freshman in 2015, returning 17 kickoffs for 296 yards.

He did not play last season, first because of an ankle injury and then because of his cancer diagnosis.

___

For more college football coverage: http://www.collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus