MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - Alabama defensive graduate assistant coach Doug Belk has been hired as cornerbacks coach at West Virginia.

West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen announced Belk’s hiring Friday.

Belk replaces Blue Adams, who left to join the staff of Charlie Strong at South Florida.

Belk has worked with the defensive backs at Alabama since 2014. He earned his master’s degree in sport management from Alabama in 2015.

