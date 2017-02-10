A group of California police officers have stepped in to help a 12-year-old Girl Scout and her mother after they were robbed at gunpoint while selling cookies outside a grocery store Wednesday evening.

Union City police said a man approached the mother and daughter, who were unnamed, and started asking them about Girl Scout cookies in front of the Safeway store at 1790 Decoto Road. Police said the man walked away without buying any but returned displaying a handgun and demanding the mother hand over the cookie proceeds, the East Bay Times reported.

The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash and is still being sought, police said. Neither of the victims were hurt.

Police officers donated more than $1,000 of their own money to cover the loss from the theft and the Union City Police Officers Association purchased all of the girl’s remaining boxes of cookies, police said. The department posted a photo on Facebook Thursday showing the mother being presented with the check.

Union City police Sgt. Steve Mendez told the East Bay Times on Thursday that he’s “glad no one was hurt and we were able to change a negative thing into something positive for the mom and her daughter. It was traumatic for them.”

