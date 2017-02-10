Tom Price took the oath of office as secretary of Health and Human Services Friday, hours after the Senate confirmed him to the post in a close vote.

Vice President Mike Pence administered the oath to Dr. Price, calling him “the most principled expert on health care policy” during 12 years as a House lawmaker.

A physician who specialized in orthopedic surgery, Dr. Price will be at the forefront of the Trump administration’s efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare.

The Senate confirmed his nomination by a vote of 52-47 early Friday morning.

