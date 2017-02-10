WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - Wake Forest has completed its coaching staff by hiring Brad Sherrod from Sam Houston State.

Coach Dave Clawson said Friday that Sherrod will join the defensive staff, but he did not specify beyond that.

Sherrod was Sam Houston State’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach last season, and spent three years on the Bearkats’ staff. He played at Duke in the early 1990s.

Clawson also promoted graduate assistant Taylor Redd to director of recruiting.

