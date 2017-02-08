Protesters recited Coretta Scott King’s decades-old letter opposing newly confirmed Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Friday evening outside the Louisville home of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Republican.

Nearly 400 demonstrators gathered outside Mr. McConnell’s residence Friday night to read aloud King’s 1986 critique of Mr. Sessions, the Huffington Post reported. Images shared on social media afterwards show activists holding protests signs and reading from copies of King’s letter while huddled on the sidewalk near Mr. McConnell’s house.

The widow of slain civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King penned the letter 31 years ago in a bid to block the nomination of Mr. Sessions to a federal judgeship, arguing then his appointment would “irreparably damage the work of my husband.”

King’s missive resurfaced earlier this week when Mr. McConnell rebuked Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts Democrat, for reading the letter on Capitol Hill as lawmakers weighed Mr. Sessions’ nomination to U.S. attorney general.

“She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted,” Mr. McConnell said Tuesday evening. Ms. Warren was subsequently barred from speaking on the Senate floor until after the debate surrounding Mr. Sessions’ nomination concluded for having violated a Senate rule prohibiting the disparaging of other senators in floor debate.

Mr. Sessions, 70, was confirmed as attorney general by a 52-47 vote Wednesday.

Friday’s demonstration was organized by Parents for Social Justice, a progressive activism group based out of Louisville. It was not immediately known if the Republican lawmaker was home at the time of the protest.

