AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama Senate has approved three members of the Auburn University board of trustees.

New at-large member Quentin Riggins is a former Auburn football player who is now a senior vice president at Alabama Power. He also worked as a sideline reporter for Auburn football radio broadcasts for years and was an aide to former Gov. Bob Riley.

Another new member, Lloyd Austin, retired last year after a more than four-decade career with the Army. He most recently served as commanding general of the U.S. Central Command.

The Senate also approved Raymond Harbert to continue serving on the board for a second term. Harbert is chairman and chief executive officer of Harbert Management Corp. in Birmingham.

