ELK GROVE, Calif. (AP) - A Union Pacific spokesman says flooded, swamp-like conditions were likely a factor in the partial derailment of a 33-car freight train in suburban Sacramento.

The derailment Friday sent 22 rail cars into the mucky and swollen Cosumnes River. There were three people onboard, but no one was injured.

Railroad spokesman Justin Jacobs told the Sacramento Bee Saturday (http://bit.ly/2kHxKnu ) that the area around the low-lying tracks was near the overflowing river and flooding may have contributed to the accident. Officials had to halt their investigation late Friday because of rising water. The crash remains under investigation Sunday.

The Union Pacific train carrying food products was headed from Tracy to Roseville on Friday when it derailed at roughly 1 p.m. in the city of Elk Grove.

Hazardous materials crews were called to the scene as a precaution.

