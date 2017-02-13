DENVER (AP) - Colorado authorities made 273 arrests during the Super Bowl weekend, down from 325 arrests last year when the Denver Broncos won the championship game.

The Denver Post reports (http://dpo.st/2le8CWe) the arrests were made from Feb. 3 to Feb. 6 as part of a crackdown on drunken and impaired driving that weekend.

Close to 100 agencies participated, with the State Patrol making 38 arrests. Aurora police made 29 arrests, while Colorado Springs officers arrested 28 people and Denver had 27 arrests.

The next heightened enforcement period is for St. Patrick’s Day and will begin March 10. Last year, 355 drivers were arrested during the St. Patrick’s patrols.

“The Heat Is On” campaign runs throughout the year with 12 increased enforcement periods focused on national holidays and large public events.

___

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus