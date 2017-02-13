Hundreds of anti-Trump protesters in Chicago gathered at the Trump International Hotel & Tower over the weekend for a “mass mooning.”

A comedy group called S#!tshow organized hundreds of people who were willing to arrive Sunday at “the crack of 4 o’clock” along the Chicago River to create a phalanx of exposed rear ends. The event was framed as protest over President Trump’s decision not to release his tax returns.

Video of the event uploaded on The Young Turks’ Facebook page showed protesters chanting, “Tell me what democracy looks like! This is what democracy looks like!” before pulling their pants down. A tuba player performed while one individual raised a sign that said “Safe Space.”

One group of individuals coordinated with each other to write letters on their backsides to spell out “Dump Trump.”

S#!tshow’s Faceook page bills itself as “a satirical news show covering the worst in current events, politics and more.”

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus