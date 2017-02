He’s enjoying his first-ever offseason after a successful rookie year, but Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is still putting in some work.

Elliott has recently took to Twitter to call out some forgery. Fans keep tweeting Elliott stuff that they believe is signed by the 21-year-old, but Elliott has been quick to deny the fakes. Take a look:

Ezekiel Elliott Autographed Signed Ohio State Dallas Cowboys Mini Helmet COA & Hologram by.. https://t.co/nitQVXSPka — kittenbargain #fb (@kittenbargain) February 9, 2017

Ezekiel Elliott Autographed Signed Ohio State 8 x 10 Photo - Near Mint Condition - COA by Nostalgic.. https://t.co/XO9ZMZcSPN — resultminutes1 (@resultminutes1) February 10, 2017

@EzekielElliott hey, saw you call out that account for a fake autographed helmet, received this one for xmas, please tell me real! pic.twitter.com/VxpaOnVxJY — Blake Nelsen (@Bliz2DaIz) February 10, 2017

