The Sandusky family has another sexual assault case on its hands.

Jeffrey Sandusky, 41, was was arraigned Monday in a Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, courtroom on charges of sexually assaulting a child. The adopted son of infamous Jerry Sandusky was joined by his mother Dottie at the District Magistrate’s office.

Authorities began their investigation in 2016 after a child claimed Mr. Sandusky sent him illicit text messages, a local ABC affiliate reported Monday.

Mr. Sandusky is charged with statutory sexual assault; involuntary deviate sexual intercourse; corruption of minors and photographing and videotaping depicting on computer or filming sexual acts.

A second criminal complaint accuses Mr. Sandusky of abuse dating back to 2013.

Bail for the suspect, who is prohibited of having contact with minors, was set at $200,000, the station reported.

Jerry Sandusky was found guilty in June 2012 of 45 of the 48 charges against him related to abusing boys. He was sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison in October 2012.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus