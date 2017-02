Pebble Beach is known as a pretty difficult golf course, but that didn’t stop Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald.

Partnered with professional golfer Kevin Streelman, the twosome finished with a score of -31, the second-highest total in the tournament. The winners? Professional golfer Ken Duke and TV host Carson Daly.

Wow my son finished 2nd with Kevin Streelman in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro AM.Jordan Spieth won -Individual-19 pic.twitter.com/aAfYgP6POR — Larry Fitzgerald Sr. (@FitzBeatSr) February 12, 2017

While it’s been brief, Fitzgerald is having himself a nice offseason. Fitzgerald was a co-winner of the Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

