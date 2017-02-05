When you win the Super Bowl, you get invited to the White House to meet with the president. But some members of the New England Patriots have already said they will not meet with Donald Trump.

That was a subject in a Matt Lauer interview with Patriots’ owner Robert Kraft. When Kraft, a known friend of Trump, was a guest on NBC’s “Today,” Lauer asked the 75-year-old if his relationship with the president had any negative impact on his relationships with some of his players.

“Well, you know what’s interesting, this is our — I’m happy to say — fifth Super Bowl in the last 15-16 years and every time we’ve had the privilege of going to the White House, a dozen of our players don’t go,” Kraft said. “This is the first time it’s gotten any media attention.”

Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett has said he will not go on the visit. Safety Devin McCourty, a team captain, has also said he will not visit with Trump.

