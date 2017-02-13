HAWTHORNE, N.Y. (AP) - Metro-North railroad says the first axle of a train went off the tracks after it struck a fallen tree in the suburbs north of New York City.

No injuries were reported but service was expected to be hampered for hours on the railroad’s Harlem line.

Railroad spokesman Aaron Donovan says the Manhattan-bound train hit the tree around noon north of the Hawthorne station in Westchester County.

There were about 100 passengers on the train.

There were numerous reports of fallen trees in the metropolitan area on Monday and forecasters were warning of high winds.

