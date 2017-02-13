NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Train service on the Morris and Essex line has been restored after it was suspended because of fallen tree.

New Jersey Transit says the train line is experiencing delays of up to an hour.

Morris County director of emergency management Jeffrey Paul said Monday the fallen tree in Morris Plains had knocked out power.

The Morris and Essex line runs from Hackettstown to New York.

Forecasters say high winds are expected across the state with a warning in effect in northern New Jersey.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus