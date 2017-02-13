WAYNESBURG, Pa. (AP) - A private western Pennsylvania university says the death of a student in a dormitory is not suspicious.

The Greene County Coroner identified the dead Waynesburg University student as Bradley Grinnen.

Grinnen was a junior and defensive lineman for the university’s football team before he was found in his dorm room and pronounced dead shortly before 11:30 a.m.

The school issued a statement saying it was cooperating fully with an investigation by the police and coroner’s officer and “have been assured that it is not a suspicious death, and there is no perceived threat to the public.”

