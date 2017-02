After leading the New England Patriots to a win in Super Bowl 51, quarterback Tom Brady is making sure everyone knows he’s not done yet.

Brady took to Instagram to announce his intentions for the 2017 season, and despite the fact that he will be 40 by the start of the season, Brady is not quitting, yet.

