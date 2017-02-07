When the New England Patriots were down 28-3 in Super Bowl LI to the Atlanta Falcons, it appeared that quarterback Tom Brady was on his way to losing his third Super Bowl.

But then the Patriots came charging back, winning the game in overtime.

While it is widely regarded as one of the best Super Bowls ever, Brady himself isn’t convinced the game was his personal best.

“I don’t really think that is necessarily the case,” Brady said, according to Peter King. “I think it was one of the greatest games I have ever played in, but when I think of an interception return for a touchdown, some other missed opportunities in the first 37, 38 minutes of the game, I don’t really consider playing a good quarter-and-a-half plus overtime as one of the ‘best games ever.’

“But it was certainly one of the most thrilling for me, just because so much was on the line, and it ended up being an incredible game. There are so many things that played into that game — a high-scoring offense, a top-ranked defense, the long Super Bowl, four-and-a-half-hour game, the way that the game unfolded in the first half versus what happened in the second half … so it was just a great game.”

Brady is a future Hall of Famer, and Super Bowl LI will be the game everyone will most remember. Brady may not think it was his best effort, but, as he said, the game itself was thrilling.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus