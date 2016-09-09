Today is not a good day to be a veteran member of the New York Giants.

The Giants released wide receiver Victor Cruz and running back Rashad Jennings, per the team.

Cruz, 30, ranks 10th in Giants franchise history in reception yards, with 4,549. Jennings, 31, ranks 17th in rushing yards with 2,095 yards.

Cruz was a major part of the Giants offense for the last several seasons, but with the emergence of super star Odell Beckham Jr. and the slot option of Sterling Shepard, Cruz’s skill set was just simply not needed anymore.

Roughly $10 million in salary cap space was cleared with the moves.

The team announced the moves on Monday after the two helped the Giants get back into the playoffs for the first time since playing in the Super Bowl in 2012.

