SIMSBURY, Conn. (AP) - A 10-year-old cancer patient, who in December lived out his dream of meeting New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, has died.

Logan Schoenhardt’s story gained national attention during a social media campaign that brought the Connecticut boy’s wish to the attention of the Patriots and Brady. He died Monday, according to Ray Lagan, the head of the Masters School in Simsbury, where Logan was a fourth-grade student.

Logan visited with Brady at the team’s facility in Foxborough, Massachusetts, and was named the team’s honorary captain for their Dec. 4 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft offered his condolences in a statement Tuesday, saying the team has met some great fans over the years, “but none that could rival Logan’s passion for the Patriots and his love for Tom Brady.”

