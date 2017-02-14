OLIVET, S.D. (AP) - A former high school football coach has pleaded no contest in Hutchinson County to embezzling thousands of dollars from the team.

Thirty-year-old Tony Axtell, of Sioux Falls, changed his plea from not guilty to no contest in court Monday. The former Parkston High School coach and physics teacher is accused of embezzling about $9,500 from August to October of 2015.

The team’s checking account held donations for jerseys, equipment and team activities. The Daily Republic (http://bit.ly/2kGnt8N ) reports prosecutors say Axtell moved the team’s money to his personal and work accounts. Sentencing is scheduled for April.

