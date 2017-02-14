PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - A former NFL player who was shot after trespassing onto a homeowner’s multimillion-dollar property in Portland has been sentenced to three years of probation.

KPTV-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2lEUu9f) that former Detroit Lions cornerback Stanley Wilson II was given a deferred jail sentence Monday after pleading no contest to burglary and attempted burglary charges.

Authorities say Wilson was found naked and wounded in a backyard in June after the homeowner shot him in the abdomen.

Wilson was arrested again last month following a disturbance at another Portland home, where police say they found him naked and under the influence of drugs.

Wilson had backed out a plea deal in January. An advocate representing him at the time said the agreement was forced upon him by officials at Multnomah County and state agencies.

___

Information from: KPTV-TV, http://www.kptv.com/

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus