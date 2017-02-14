IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Iowa has hired North Dakota State offensive coordinator Tim Polasek as its line coach and Kelton Copeland as its wide receivers coach.

Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz announced the additions to his staff on Tuesday.

Polasek had spent the past three seasons at North Dakota State, an FCS powerhouse that beat Iowa in Iowa City in 2016.

Copeland had been with Northern Illinois the past four years, coaching the wide receivers. He spent the previous two seasons at South Dakota.

Polasek replaces Brian Ferentz, who was promoted to offensive coordinator last month. Copeland will take over for Bobby Kennedy, who left the program after the receiving corps struggled mightily last season.

