EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan State has identified a suspended member of the football staff who specializes in mentoring athletes.

University spokesman Jason Cody says Curtis Blackwell was suspended with pay. He wouldn’t offer any other details Tuesday or say whether Blackwell is the staff member who was suspended last week as part of an investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving three players.

Since 2013, Blackwell has been the team’s director of college advancement and performance. The team’s website says he focuses on leadership, graduation and career objectives. He’s also involved in recruiting.

Blackwell coached high school football at Detroit King and Detroit Mackenzie from 2003 to 2007.

