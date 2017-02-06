Shortly after the conclusion of Super Bowl LI, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady made his way to the locker room, took off his jersey and placed it in his bag. But, when he checked to see if it was there, the jersey was missing.

Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady’s Super Bowl jersey went missing after Sunday’s big win, and NBC News’ @RonMott is on the case pic.twitter.com/ejaPusD7bY — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 8, 2017

Brady joked that the jersey would eventually end up on eBay, but after a week, the priceless jersey remains missing.

Patriots’ owner Robert Kraft recently sat with the FOX Business Network, and he discussed his disappointment with the crime.

“It’s very sad to me that someone would do something like this,” Kraft said. “It’s like taking a great Chagall or Picasso or something. You can never display it. And somehow, I feel there’ll be some news that’ll clear this up in the not-too-distant future.”

Any number of people could have taken the jersey, including reporters, Patriots staffers or any other worker at Houston’s NRG Stadium.

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick confirmed that the Texas Rangers are working to find the jersey. The Texas Rangers, of course, are the iconic elite Texas police force.

However, it’s also the name of the MLB team based out of Arlington. And they too have made it their mission to find the jersey.

@PatrickSvitek@DanPatrick This is a bit out of our job description, but we’ll see what we can do. pic.twitter.com/4e6PWfaMVc — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) February 6, 2017

