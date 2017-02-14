U.S. officials say a Russian spy ship is lurking 70 miles off the coast of Delaware.

The SSV-175 Viktor Leonov may be listening for U.S. signals intelligence (SIGINT) as it makes its way north along the U.S. East Coast, but it is also being closely watched by the Pentagon.

“It’s not a huge concern, but we are keeping our eyes on it,” one official told Fox News’s Bret Bair Tuesday.

The ship made national news in January 2015 when it docked in a Cuban port prior to then-President Obama’s decision to normalize relations with the communist nation.

The 300-foot-long vessel has been in service since 1988 and is equipped with 33 mm guns and anti-aircraft missiles.

