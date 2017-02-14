Students at a predominantly white small liberal arts college in Pennsylvania will wear white pins shaped like puzzle pieces for one month to remind themselves of their white privilege.

The Elizabethtown College Democrats launched the campaign over the weekend in order to remind white people who don’t experience racism that it still exists, the local CBS News affiliate reported.

“People of color every day have to wake up and think about race,” Aileen Ida, president of the College Democrats, told the TV station. “They have to think about how it affects their life, what they have to do for it to not negatively affect their life. And as a white person, you don’t even have to think about it.”

She said notion that we live in a post-racial world is a “misconception.”

“I think that’s a misconception, and this idea that we’re in a post-racial world, where if you ask a person of color they will almost 100 percent of the time tell you that there is — they’ve lived it, and they know there are struggles they have that white people don’t,” she said.

Elizabethtown College is 86 percent white, according to College Factual, making it the 2,228th most diverse school in the nation. The student body is 3.7 percent Hispanic/Latino, 2.6 percent black and 1.8 percent Asian.

Student reactions to the pin project, which was also reported by The College Fix, were mixed.

“Well at the time it’s a majority white campus, so I think that white privilege is a great place to start,” Dylan Warner, a student at Elizabethtown, told the CBS affiliate.

But Sawa Alabsi, another student, said she was concerned her classmates would join the campaign simply in order to fit in.

“I feel like a lot of people don’t necessarily know or do any research into certain issues,” she said. “And they’re kind of like, ‘Oh, my friends have this side, so I’m going to pick that side.’”

Ms. Ida said the campaign is not about demonizing white people.

“It’s not a specific way to call out white people or say that it’s bad to be white, but just to remind everybody that we as a campus should be having these discussions,” she said.

